Shanghai 'shuts' half of its make-shift hospitals amid sharp decline in COVID-19 infections

Following a gradual decline in daily COVID-19 infections in Shanghai, the city has closed half of its make-shift hospitals, warning the citizens of possible epidemic rebounds in some old neighbourhoods. The patients treated at makeshift hospitals in Shanghai have dropped to about 50,000, one-fifth of the peak number when the epidemic was at its worst, said Ding Bo, in charge of patient relocation work at the city's COVID prevention task force, during a press briefing, Global Times reported.

According to authorities at Saturday's press conference, five of 10 municipal-level makeshift hospitals have closed off, as the city reported 194 newly confirmed cases and 1,487 silent carriers on Friday. However, local health officials informed of possible epidemic rebounds in old neighbourhoods of Shanghai where prevention works have a poor foundation reported Global Times.

Relevant departments should get a clear hold of the number of residents living in these communities as well as their living conditions, and report any potential risks immediately after they are found, the officials added. Yangpu District, one of the regions in Shanghai where old neighbourhoods are most concentrated, reported 549 new infections on Thursday, three times the number recorded the previous day.

Due to a surge in cases, the district announced on Friday night that the district will carry out all-member nucleic acid testing for three consecutive days, adding that residents should refrain from going out except to take tests. Two party members from the Yangpu district were held accountable for their poor performance in epidemic prevention and control, according to CCTV on Saturday, reported Global Times.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Chinese authorities remain committed to a "zero-tolerance" policy by imposing strict lockdowns at the slightest threat of a disease outbreak. Due to rising COVID-19 infections in China and the enforcement of the Zero-covid policy by Xi Jinping, global supply chains have taken a hit as Shanghai is the main export centre of China.

Meanwhile, the officials said 645 of the 867 industrial enterprises above the designated size in the region have resumed production as of Friday, with a production resumption rate of 74.4 per cent. Shanghai aims to reach the goal of reporting zero new COVID-19 cases at the community level by mid-May and social life including public traffic, shops and schools will resume gradually in an orderly manner, Global Times reported, quoting Shanghai Executive Vice Mayor Wu Qing said on Friday. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)