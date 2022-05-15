Left Menu

South Korea to hold dialogue with North Korea over COVID-19 support: Reports

In order to help the neighbouring country curb the spread of the disease, South Korea intends to hold talks with North Korea next week to discuss COVID-19 relief measures, Sputnik reported.

15-05-2022
In order to help the neighbouring country curb the spread of the disease, South Korea intends to hold talks with North Korea next week to discuss COVID-19 relief measures, Sputnik reported. On Thursday, Pyongyang announced the first wave of COVID-19 cases in the country, as several citizens tested positive for the Omicron BA.2 variant, South Korean news agency Yonhap reported on Sunday, citing an unnamed government official.

According to the news agency, newly elected South Korean President Yoon Suk-Yeol offered on Friday to supply North Korea with COVID-19 vaccines and medical equipment. "The government is actively reviewing to officially propose to North Korea holding a working-level meeting at the beginning of the week," a senior South Korean official said as quoted by Yonhap, adding that the proposal will be officially presented after Seoul conducts consultations with relevant ministries.

The North Korean leader, Kim Jong Un ordered stricter vigilance along the borders on all fronts, the air, and sea to prevent a "safety vacuum" in the national defence of the country, reported the Yonhap News Agency. In addition, North Korean authorities have put in place an emergency anti-epidemic system of the highest order at the direction of the leader.

On Thursday, the North Korean leader, in fact, held a meeting with senior government officials to discuss the response measures after the first case of Omicron was registered in Pyongyang on May 8. Kim ordered a strict nationwide lockdown and mobilization of the epidemic prevention system, reported Sputnik. (ANI)

