Foreign Minister Kuleba's says Ukraine won't agree to alienation its territory

Ukraine Foreign Minister Dmitry Kuleba has said that his goal is to supply as many weapons as possible to Ukraine in order to achieve the utmost sanctions against Russia, reported TASS. "My goal is to supply Ukraine with as many weapons as possible, to initiate as many sanctions as possible against Russia and help as many Ukrainians who were forced to flee abroad as possible," said Kuleba.

Further, the Ukrainian Foreign Minister asserted that if an armistice becomes the initial stage to the solution of the liberation of Ukraine, he had no qualms about reaching a ceasefire agreement with Russia, reported TASS. However, he added that "We won't agree to the alienation of a part of Ukraine's territory. We are ready for diplomacy but we won't let it simply extend our suffering and simply put off the next phase of a war."

Earlier, on February 24, Russia launched a military operation in Ukraine, three days after recognising the Ukrainian breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk as "independent republics". The Russian Ministry of Defense maintains that the operation is targeting Ukrainian military infrastructure only. In response, Western nations imposed comprehensive sanctions against Russia. (ANI)

