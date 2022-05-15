Left Menu

Amid complex COVID-19 situation, Beijing's Fangshan district issues stay-at-home order

As COVID-19 infections emerged in Beijing's Fangshan district, the local administration imposed stay-at-home order while also suspending bus, subway, and car-hailing services.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 15-05-2022 14:22 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 14:22 IST
Amid complex COVID-19 situation, Beijing's Fangshan district issues stay-at-home order
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

As COVID-19 infections emerged in Beijing's Fangshan district, the local administration imposed stay-at-home order while also suspending bus, subway, and car-hailing services. The health officials uncovered at least eight cluster infections related to a bank, a railway construction company, a bus station and restaurants in the city, adding to the uncertainty of the already complex epidemic situation, reported Global Times.

Beijing reported 40 new infections in the past 24 hours, including three detected during mass community level nucleic acid testing. Since April 22, a total of 1,015 COVID-19 patients have been received by designated hospitals in the capital, Xu Hejian, spokesperson for the Beijing Municipal Government, said at Saturday's press conference.

A cluster infection related to an express company's Fangshan branch was immediately red-flagged, as 16 cases have already been found. The risk level of the area where the company is located has been upgraded to high risk for contracting COVID-19, reported Global Times.

Apart from the cluster infection at the courier service station, three new cases were reported at a data centre in Shunyi district of the Beijing Rural Commercial Bank, making the total related infection number related to the bank to 37, including 26 staffers. China has been facing criticisms across the world for imposing a zero-COVID policy to contain the recent surge in cases.

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, the Chinese authorities are enforcing a "zero-tolerance" policy by imposing strict lockdowns at the slightest threat of a disease outbreak creating mayhem among the citizens. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

IIT Kharagpur identifies qualitative aspects of shared transport to school

 India
2
Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

Rap singer Balen Shah leading in Kathmandu mayoral election

 Nepal
3
Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads 'explosively'; Japan to offer up to $100 million in aid to help Indo-Pacific nations fight COVID and more

Health News Roundup: N.Korea reports first COVID-19 death as fever spreads '...

 Global
4
Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

Tech firms ask U.S. Supreme Court to block Texas social media law

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022