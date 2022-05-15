Ties with Nepal are unparalleled, looking to build on it: PM Modi ahead of Lumbini visit

A day ahead of his Nepal visit, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said he looks forward to meeting Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba again after their productive discussions during his visit to India last month and to build on shared understanding in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity. In his Departure Statement, Prime Minister said he looks forward to offering prayers at the Mayadevi Temple on the auspicious occasion of Buddha Jayanti. "I am honoured to follow in the footsteps of millions of Indians to pay reverence at the sacred site of Lord Buddha's birth."

"I also look forward to meeting Prime Minister Deuba again after our productive discussions during his visit to India last month. We will continue to build on our shared understanding to expand cooperation in multiple areas, including in hydropower, development and connectivity," he said. Apart from visiting the holy Mayadevi Temple, he will be participating in "Shilanyas" ceremony of the India International Centre for Buddhist Culture and Heritage in the Lumbini Monastic Zone.

The Prime Minister will also be attending celebrations to mark the occasion of Buddha Jayanti organised by the Government of Nepal. Underlining that the India-Nepal ties are "unparalleled", PM Modi said, "the civilisational and people-to-people contacts between India and Nepal form the enduring edifice of our close relationship."

"My visit is intended to celebrate and further deepen these time-honoured linkages that have been fostered through centuries and recorded in our long history of inter-mingling," he added. Ahead of PM Modi's visit to Nepal, grand preparations are in full swing in Lumbini. This will be Prime Minister's fifth visit to Nepal since 2014.

Foreign Secretary Vinay Kwatra said on Friday that Prime Minister's Nepal visit next will add momentum to bilateral ties generated by high-level exchanges between the two countries and demonstrate the priority India attaches to the neighbourhood. Addressing a special briefing, the Foreign Secretary said PM Modi's talks with his Nepalese counterpart Deuba at Lumbini on May 16 will have comprehensive agenda to further expand cooperation in areas including hydropower and connectivity. (ANI)

