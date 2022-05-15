Left Menu

Two Sikh shopkeepers shot dead in Pakistan's Peshawar

Two Sikh shopkeepers were shot dead by unknown assailants on early Sunday morning in Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 15-05-2022 17:00 IST | Created: 15-05-2022 17:00 IST
Representive image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

Two Sikh shopkeepers were shot dead by unidentified assailants on early Sunday morning in Pakistani province of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. The incident took place in the Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband in Peshawar city. Two assailants were riding a motorcycle when they opened fire on the victims identified as Saljeet Singh, and Ranjeet Singh.

The two Sikh men died on the spot, The Express Tribune newspaper reported. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the killing of two persons of the Sikh community. "Unidentified gunmen shot dead two members of the Sikh community in the Sarband area of Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa @IMMahmoodKhan took notice of the incident. The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take necessary action for immediate arrest of those involved in the murder," Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said in a tweet.

India's Union Housing Minister Hardeep Singh Puri also condemned the "dastardly" killing of two members of the Sikh Sangat. He said acts like these clearly amplify the dangers that religious minorities face in our volatile neighbourhood. "Deeply saddened to hear about the dastardly killing of two members of the Sikh Sangat in Pakistan's Peshawar. Acts like these clearly amplify the dangers that religious minorities face in our volatile neighbourhood and the necessity for humane measures like CAA," Puri said in a tweet.

According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), hundreds of people die in target killings, military operations and various other incidents of high-degree violence. Those killed included citizens including women and members of religious minorities, politicians, security personnel and militants. (ANI)

