Pak Prime Minister arrives in UAE to express condolence on death of President Sheikh Khalifa

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday arrived in the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to express condolence on the demise of the President Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan. Prime Minister will express condolences to the newly elected UAE President Sheikh Muhammad bin Zayed Al Nahyan, on behalf of the government and the Pakistanis, ARY News reported.

Notably, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has arrived in UAE from London. Meanwhile, in order to show their solidarity with the UAE people, the Government of Pakistan announced three-day national mourning from May 13-15, with the national flag flying at half-mast.

The National Flag of Pakistan will be flown at half-mast during the national mourning, reported The Nation, citing a press release issued by the Pakistan Foreign Office. Pakistan Foreign Affairs spokesperson, Asim Iftikhar Ahmad, said in a statement that the government and the people have received the news of the "sad demise of the UAE President with a deep sense of sorrow and grief".

Earlier, Pakistan Prime Minister through his Twitter account had expressed his grief over the death of the UAE President Sheikh Khalifa and said that UAE had lost a visionary leader and Pakistan, a great friend, reported ARY News. Meanwhile, UAE's Federal Supreme Council on Saturday unanimously elected Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan as President of the United Arab Emirates.

Pakistan Prime minister on Sunday extended his regards to the ruler of Abu Dhabi Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on being elected as the President of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and expressed his will to strengthen the bond between the two countries. "Heartiest congratulations to my brother @MohamedBinZayed on his election as new President of UAE. I extend best wishes to him and look forward to working together to further strengthen our multifaceted partnership. Pakistan-UAE fraternal ties are destined to scale new heights, IA," Shehbaz Sharif tweeted. (ANI)

