Pakistan PM condemns killing of Sikh shopkeepers in Peshawar, orders inquiry

Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday "strongly condemned" the killing of two Sikh shopkeepers in the city of Peshawar in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while also ordering a high-level inquiry into the incident. "Strongly condemn the killing of our Sikh citizens in Peshawar, KP. Pakistan belongs to all its people. Have ordered a high-level inquiry to ascertain facts. The killers will be arrested and meted out exemplary punishment. My most sincere sympathies to the bereaved families," Sharif said in a tweet.

The condemnation comes hours after the murder of the shopkeepers by unidentified assailants on Sunday morning. The incident took place in the Bata Tal bazaar of Sarband in Peshawar city. Two assailants were riding a motorcycle when they opened fire on the victims identified as Saljeet Singh, and Ranjeet Singh.

The two men died on the spot, Express Tribune newspaper reported. Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Mahmood Khan condemned the killing of two persons of the Sikh community. "Unidentified gunmen shot dead two members of the Sikh community in the Sarband area of Peshawar. Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa @IMMahmoodKhan took notice of the incident. The Chief Minister directed the Inspector General of Police to take necessary action for immediate arrest of those involved in the murder," Office of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa CM said in a tweet.

Last year, a Sikh homoeopath was killed in Peshawar. According to the Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (HRCP), hundreds of people die in target killings, military operations and various other incidents of high-degree violence.

Those killed include women and members of religious minorities, politicians, security personnel and militants. Intolerance towards minorities by the state and society has been called a cause of concern by the HRCP. (ANI)

