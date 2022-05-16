Indian Air chief arrives in Tokyo to boost bilateral defence interest
Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Tokyo for a four-day visit to Japan on Monday.
ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:29 IST
During the visit, he will interact with officials of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and discuss issues of bilateral interest. (ANI)
