Indian Air chief arrives in Tokyo to boost bilateral defence interest

Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Tokyo for a four-day visit to Japan on Monday.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2022 16:29 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 16:29 IST
Indian Air chief arrives in Tokyo to boost bilateral defence interest
Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
Indian Air Force chief Air Marshal VR Chaudhari arrived in Tokyo for a four-day visit to Japan on Monday.

During the visit, he will interact with officials of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and discuss issues of bilateral interest. (ANI)

