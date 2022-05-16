India, Nepal agree to set up Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair at Lumbini Buddhist University

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday said that India and Nepal have decided to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair at Lumbini Buddhist University. PM Modi made this remark while addressing the Buddha Purnima celebrations in the presence of Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba and his wife in Kathmandu during his day-long visit to Nepal's Lumbini.

"Today we also decided to establish Dr Bhimrao Ambedkar Chair for Buddhist Studies in Lumbini Buddhist University," PM Modi said. PM Modi talked about the foundation stone of the Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage that they laid this morning and also said that the construction will be done by the International Buddhist Confederation (IBC).

In his speech, PM Modi praised Nepal Prime Minister Deuba and said, "Nepal Prime Minister Deuba played an important role in accomplishing this dream." "As head of the Lumbini Development Trust, Nepal PM decided to give the land to the International Buddhist Confederation and even right now he is giving full support for this project and for this, I will be always thankful," PM Modi added.

Referring to Lumbini Museum, Prime Minister said that the construction of the Lumbini Museum in Nepal is an example of joint cooperation between the two countries. During his speech, PM Modi talked about the integrated check-post, whose work has already been started in Nepal's Dharwad and Charoli. He also said that this check-post will help in facilitating the tourists across the borders and will also enhance transportation and trade.

Earlier in the speech, PM Modi said that in the ongoing situation in the world, the friendship between India and Nepal is set to benefit the entire humanity. "Given the situation throughout the world, our deepening friendship will benefit the entire humanity, and the devotion and faith of both our countries in Lord Buddha bind us in one thread, makes us members of the same family," PM Modi said.

In his speech, PM Modi emphasized the need to further deepen the relationships between the two countries and also made a number of references to Lord Buddha and highlighted that the message of Buddhism needs to be spread to the entire world. Both the Prime Ministers addressed nearly 2,500 attendees which included monks, Buddhist scholars and international participants.

PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit. On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was received by the Nepal PM and his spouse Arzu Deuba. Both the leaders participated in the foundation stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini, on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti.

During the visit, India and Nepal signed a slew of agreements, including cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two countries and the state power authorities. They also visited the Maya Devi Temple. As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini. (ANI)

