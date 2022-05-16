PM Modi's visit will contribute to giving Lumbini worldwide visibility: Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Monday hailed the visit of Prime Minister Narendra Modi to Lumbini, saying that his visit to sacred religious sites has boosted cultural relations between people of both countries. Nepal PM Deuba addressed a congregation at International Convention Center and Meditation Hall at Lumbini in the presence of PM Modi.

"I believe that Modiji's visit will contribute to giving worldwide visibility to Lumbini, the birthplace of Lord Buddha," PM Deuba said. Prime Minister visited the Mayadevi Temple in Lumbini, the first stop of his one-day visit to Lumbini, on Buddha Jayanti. He was accompanied by PM Deuba and his spouse Dr Arzu Rana Deuba. The leaders paid their respects at the Marker Stone inside the temple premises, which pinpoints the exact birth spot of Lord Buddha. They attended the pooja conducted as per Buddhist rituals.

Talking about his discussions with PM Modi earlier in the day, Deuba said they had fruitful discussions on ways to further advance historical relations between Nepal and India. "The past visits by Modiji to sacred pilgrimage sites including Janakpur, Muktinath, and Pashupatinath have boosted cultural relations between people of both countries," he said.

The Nepal PM noted that the message of Lord Buddha is crucial at a time of increased global conflict. "Humanity in different parts of the world is confronted with violence, animosity and wars and conflicts have made universal peace more difficult and challenging. In this context, Lord Buddha's teachings are more relevant than ever," Deuba said.

He also highlighted the respect and devotion for Lord Buddha in Nepal and India. The Nepal PM said Gautam Buddha has fostered bonds between Nepal and India through his profound thoughts and illuminating words.

"He (Lord Buddha) is an equally respected and venerable in both countries. His invaluable teaching and message have impacted the lives as well as philosophies of people of both countries," Deuba said. Deuba's address was followed by a speech by PM Modi in which he reiterated the strong historical and cultural ties between the two countries.

"We have to take our relationship to heights of Nepal's mountains. Festivals, rituals, and even familial relations, the kinds of relationships we have lived for thousands of years, we have to link them with science, infrastructure and technology as well," PM Modi said. PM Modi arrived in Lumbini this morning on an official visit. On arrival at Lumbini, Prime Minister was received by the Nepal PM and his spouse Arzu Deuba.

Both the leaders participated in the foundation-stone laying ceremony for the construction of a Centre of Buddhist Culture and Heritage in Lumbini on the occasion of Buddha Jayanti. During the visit, India and Nepal signed a slew of agreements, including cooperation among the higher educational institutions of the two countries and the state power authorities.

As Prime Minister, this is his fifth visit to Nepal and first to Lumbini. (ANI)

