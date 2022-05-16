Left Menu

IAF chief meets Japanese Defence Minister, lays wreath at Japan SDF memorial

On the first day of his Japan visit, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and also laid a wreath at the memorial of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces (JSDF).

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:48 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:48 IST
IAF meets Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Japan

On the first day of his Japan visit, Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari on Monday met with Japanese Defence Minister Nobuo Kishi and also laid a wreath at the memorial of the Japanese Self-Defence Forces (JSDF). The Chief of Air Staff also met a number of other high-level officials. His discussions with the Japanese Defence Minister revolved around important bilateral issues, the Indian Air Force (IAF) informed in a series of tweets.

"Air Chief Marshal VR Chaudhari #CAS laid a wreath at JSDF Memorial at the Japanese MoD, Tokyo and was accorded a ceremonial Guard of Honour. In the series of high-level meetings, CAS met the Japanese Minister of Defence and discussed important bilateral issues," IAF informed. "#CAS also held meetings with Vice Chief of Staff, Joint Staff, Chief of Staff, JGSDF, Chief of Staff, JMSDF, and Chief of Staff, JASDF. During the meetings, issues of mutual interest including avenues to strengthen defence cooperation were discussed," it added.

Earlier today, Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari arrived in Tokyo for a four-day visit to Japan. During the visit, the Chief of Air Staff will interact with officials of the Japan Self-Defence Forces and discuss issues of bilateral interest. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

