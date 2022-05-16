Left Menu

Atleast 1 dead, over 10 injured due to explosion in Karachi's Kharadar area

An explosion ripped through the Bombay Bazar in Karachi's Kharadar area on Monday evening, injuring several people, local media reported.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 16-05-2022 22:52 IST | Created: 16-05-2022 22:52 IST
Representative Image . Image Credit: ANI
An explosion ripped through the Bombay Bazar in Karachi's Kharadar area on Monday evening, injuring several people, local media reported. Police and rescue officials quickly reached the spot to tend to the injured and take account of the cause of the explosion, Saama TV reported.

The area around the blast site is densely populated and a heavily frequented business hub of the city. Traders here deal in plastic goods, textiles, and hardware items, the report said. Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that at least six people have been rushed to a nearby hospital in an injured condition. However, he said that this number could increase.

Hospital officials later confirmed that they had received a body of a woman while 10 others had been brought in an injured condition. While the exact cause of the blast is yet to be identified, locals suggested that the explosion could have been caused by an explosive device, Saama TV reported.

Earlier, Sindh Information Minister Sharjeel Memon said that they have dispatched police contingents to the spot. "Police contingents have reached the spot. As soon as we know more, we will share information about it," he said, adding that he would not like to speculate on the nature of the blast.

Earlier, on May 12, a bomb explosion in Saddar area left one person dead and 13 others wounded. The police had said a vehicle of the Pakistan Coast Guards was a possible target. However, the personnel in the vehicle remained unhurt. The reports of the explosion come weeks after a suicide attack in late April at Karachi University killed three Chinese teachers and a local. (ANI)

