US special envoy for Tibetan issues arrives in India

US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrived in India on Tuesday for a trip that will focus on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing humanitarian priorities.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 17-05-2022 08:38 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 08:38 IST
US Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights Uzra Zeya (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
US Special Coordinator for Tibetan Issues Uzra Zeya arrived in India on Tuesday for a trip that will focus on collaboration on human rights, democratic governance and advancing humanitarian priorities. "Namaste! Great to be back in New Delhi. Look forward to discussions on advancing US-India shared values of human rights, humanitarian support, and democratic governance," Uzra Zeya tweeted.

Zeya, who is also the Under Secretary for Civilian Security, Democracy, and Human Rights, is on a visit to India and Nepal, from May 17-22. The US State Department, in a press statement, said Zeya will also discuss partnering with India and Nepal during this 'Year of Action for the Summit for Democracy'. The delegation will include United States Agency for International Development (USAID) Deputy Assistant Administrator for Asia Anjali Kaur.

Zeya was appointed as the special coordinator for Tibetan Issues in December last year. The International Campaign for Tibet welcomed her appointment as the US new special coordinator for Tibetan Issues and expressed hope that she will work proactively at promoting dialogue between the Dalai Lama's envoys and the Chinese leadership.

Zeya is the first Indian American to serve in the role. India is home to the world's largest population of Tibetan exiles. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

