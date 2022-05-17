Left Menu

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Beijing reports 56 new local COVID-19 infections

Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases on a regular basis, Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m Monday and 3 p.m Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, told a press briefing on Tuesday.

Witnessing a surge in COVID-19 cases on a regular basis, Beijing reported 56 new locally transmitted COVID-19 infections between 3 p.m Monday and 3 p.m Tuesday, Pang Xinghuo, deputy head of the Beijing municipal disease prevention and control centre, told a press briefing on Tuesday. Despite Beijing's claim of a "Zero COVID-19 Policy" in the country, the covid cases in China's many provinces and cities have been rising, Xinhua reported.

Forty-seven cases were detected among people under closed-off management and nine were found through mass screening in communities, Pang said in a statement further. According to Xinhua, the national capital has reported 1,169 locally transmitted infections since April 22. It has classified 17 areas as high-risk for COVID-19 and 29 as medium-risk.

Dozens of mainland Chinese cities, including the financial hub of Shanghai, have been locked down as authorities work to stamp out the coronavirus in recent weeks while businesses in China continue to suffer due to the zero-covid policy. Global brands have revealed the damage to their bottom lines as both supply and demand took a major hit with millions of people living under strict lockdown. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

