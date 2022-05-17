Two policemen killed in gunfire in Pakistan
Two policemen were killed in a gun attack on Tuesday afternoon in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported.
Two policemen were killed in a gun attack on Tuesday afternoon in Pakistan's Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province, local media reported. Unidentified men riding a motorcycle sprayed bullets on policemen in Ghazni Khel area of Lakki Marwat district today, Samaa tv reported citing police officials, adding that the men later fled.
This gunfire incident is the latest in a string of gun and bomb attacks in different parts of the country in recent months. Last week three children were killed alongside as many Pakistan Army soldiers in a suicide attack in Miranshah area of North Waziristan, as per Samaa tv.
Prior to this, two Pakistani soldiers were killed in the South Waziristan district of Sararogha. (ANI)
