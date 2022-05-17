Pakistan: Imran Khan to address Kohat rally

Former Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan will address a public gathering on Tuesday in Pakistan's Kohat district at a new divisional sports stadium. According to a member of the Provincial Assembly of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Ziaullah Bangash, the public rally would be Imran Khan's first meeting in the southern Khyber Pakhtunkhwa district, reported Ary News. A 30-feet long and 40-feet wide stage has been arranged at the Kohat stadium for the former Pakistan Prime Minister.

Further, Ziaullah Bangash stated that people living across the Kohat division, accompanied by those belonging to other districts, will participate in the public meeting. Stringent security actions have also been organized for the rally. The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) has been conducting rallies across the country, organizing power shows in parts of Karachi, Lahore, Peshawar, and other areas to impose pressure on the newly-elected Sheshbaz Sharif government, reported Ary News. The main motto of the PTI is to hold general elections immediately.

Earlier, ousted Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan, while addressing another public meeting in Pakistan's Swabi on Monday, said, "We will never accept these thieves and slaves at any cost and we only want elections." Meanwhile, PTI member and Pakistan's former Defence Minister Pervez Khattak warned the government of a nationwide shutdown if any hurdles are created for Imran Khan's Kohat public gathering on Tuesday.

Khattak also threatened the Pakistan government with a worsening situation if it delays the announcement of the election schedule. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)