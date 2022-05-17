Pak minister to order probe into undue favours given to Imran Khan's university

Pakistan Defence Minister Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Monday said the government would order investigations into undue favours given to the Abdul Qadar University in cash and land, local media reported. According to the Pakistan Defence Minister, former Prime Minister Imran Khan, his wife Bushra Bibi, and his wife's friend Farah Khan, who was allegedly involved in money laundering were the trustees of the University, reported The News International.

Favours of Rs 500 million cash accompanied by 450 kanals of land were given to the university. In addition, Farah Khan was also given 200 kanals of land. Muhammad Asif stated that during the investigation, ousted Prime Minister Imran Khan will be asked to explain the favours. Further, the Pakistan Defence Minister said that Imran Khan was given these benefits in cash and land for allegedly doing an undue favour of Rs45 billion to the owner of a housing scheme, reported The News International.

The UK National Crime Agency (NCI) had detected laundered money, worth 150 million pounds owned by the Bahria Town owner in the UK. "This amount as told to Public Accounts Committee (PAC) by NAB has been shown as recovery," said the Pakistan Defence Minister. He further added that the UK government has cancelled the visas of the owner of the Bahria Town owner. The owner is also forbidden to enter the UK for 10 years, reported The News International.

Muhammad Asif assured the National Assembly that the Pakistan government would engage in a probe regarding this matter along with the authorities of the UK. (ANI)

