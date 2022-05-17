Protestors block highway after Balochistan CTD arrests 2 women

Hundreds of people on Monday blocked a highway to protest against the Counter-Terrorism Department here for arresting two women allegedly for a planned attack on Chinese nationals. Protestors holding placards and banners took to the highway between Turbat and Hoshab and staged a sit-in protest. They raised anti-government slogans and demanded the release of the arrested women. Due to the protest, the traffic on the highway was suspended for long hours, the Dawn newspaper reported.

The protestors alleged that the department personnel forcibly arrested two women from their house, accusing one of them of planning an attack on a vehicle carrying some foreign nationals along the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. While the convener of Turbat Civil Society, Gulzar Dost, denied any such claims.

Pakistan police on Monday arrested two women while accusing one of them of being a would-be suicide bomber who planned to blow herself up near a vehicle carrying Chinese nationals along the CPEC highway, the Express Tribune reported citing a police statement. This comes two weeks after three Chinese nationals, among the four persons, were killed in a car explosion, carried out by a female suicide bomber Shari Baloch, inside the premises of the University of Pakistan in Karachi.

The report further said that the alleged militant was arrested in the southwestern Balochistan province that borders Afghanistan and Iran adding that the accused belongs to the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women militants as suicide bombers. "The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals and the attack was planned along a route of CPEC" police said, as quoted by the Express Tribune.

Police recovered explosives and detonators from the woman and investigated her, revealing her plans to target Chinese nationals. (ANI)

