Left Menu

Nepal's Opposition party announces end to months long disruption of Parliament

Following its continued disruption of parliamentary proceedings for nine months, Nepal's principal Opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has formally announced an end to its protest.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:39 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:39 IST
Nepal's Opposition party announces end to months long disruption of Parliament
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Nepal

Following its continued disruption of parliamentary proceedings for nine months, Nepal's principal Opposition party, the Communist Party of Nepal-Unified Marxist Leninist (CPN-UML) has formally announced an end to its protest. Announcing the decision, CPN-UML's Deputy Secretary, Pradip Gyawali said that the decision was taken in wake of the ongoing situation in the country, which he said, "was on the brink of collapse".

"Our thesis remains the same, introducing the bills to facilitate split of political parties and latter withdrawal of it after the achievement of ambition, active involvement of house speaker during the process, the court further acting as associator on the issue along with other institutions. This tendency is wrong and always would remain wrong," Gyawali said, referring to events of last year when a split in the party led to high political drama culminating in the ouster of then Prime Minister and CPN-UML Chairman KP Sharma Oli. "We are adamant on our claims, despite this, the nation already has moved forward in a course because of which we have decided to present our protest motion in a different way," Gyawali added.

The CPN-UML had been obstructing parliament meetings since September 8, last year, alleging that Speaker Agni Sapkota had failed to play an impartial role in the Parliament. The CPN-UML alleged that Speaker Sapkota did not sack the 14 CPN-UML lawmakers as recommended by the party. Sapkota's decision to not take action against the 14 lawmakers including Madhav Kumar Nepal in August last year paved the way to form a new party called CPN (Unified Socialist), splitting the CPN-UML and ouster of KP Sharma Oli. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
2
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global
4
SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022