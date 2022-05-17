Left Menu

US to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela: Reports

The United States is going to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to encourage resumed talks between Caracas and the opposition, Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:51 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:51 IST
US to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela: Reports
US President Joe Biden (File Image). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is going to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to encourage resumed talks between Caracas and the opposition, Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

The move will allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with Venezuela's PDVSA, but not to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin, the report said.

In addition, Washington will reportedly lift sanctions on Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores, a former high-ranking PDVSA official and nephew of Venezuela's first lady. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global
2
U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

U.S. Congress panel to hold first UFO hearings in half a century

 Global
3
Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clashes; Golf-Woods back in PGA spotlight, Mickelson still in the shadows and more

Sports News Roundup: Rugby-Ireland to play Maori All Blacks in mid-week clas...

 Global
4
SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

SpiceJet appoints Anil Singla as its head of Engineering

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022