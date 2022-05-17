US to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela: Reports

Washington [US], May 17 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is going to ease some economic sanctions on Venezuela in an effort to encourage resumed talks between Caracas and the opposition, Associated Press reported on Tuesday, citing US officials.

The move will allow Chevron Corp. to negotiate its license with Venezuela's PDVSA, but not to drill or export any petroleum of Venezuelan origin, the report said.

In addition, Washington will reportedly lift sanctions on Carlos Erik Malpica-Flores, a former high-ranking PDVSA official and nephew of Venezuela's first lady. (ANI/Sputnik)

