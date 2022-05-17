President Kovind praises Jamaica's decision to host IIT in the country

Left Menu

India is planning to start new Indian Institute of Technology abroad under its National Education Policy, said President Ram Nath Kovind, adding that he is happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT in the country.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 17-05-2022 23:53 IST | Created: 17-05-2022 23:53 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
India is planning to start new Indian Institute of Technology abroad under its National Education Policy, said President Ram Nath Kovind, adding that he is happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT in the country. "Under our National Education Policy released in 2020, India is planning to start new Indian Institutes of Technology abroad and I am happy that Jamaica is one of the first countries to express interest in hosting an IIT here," Kovind said while addressing the joint sitting of both Houses of Parliament of Jamaica on Tuesday.

"In India, Dr BR Ambedkar dedicated himself to the uplift of downtrodden and eradication of social evils, He introduced the provisions for social empowerment in the Indian Constitution, and was rightly called the architect of the Indian Constitution. I feel grateful for the gesture of the Jamaican government to name an avenue in Kingston after BR Ambedkar which I inaugurated yesterday." While praising Jamaica for encouraging the role of women in diverse fields contributing to the development of the country, President Kovind said, "It is heartening to see that Jamaica has adhered to the ideals of democracy in letter and spirit since its independence sixty years ago. With an increasing role of women and public spheres, Jamaica is setting the norms for others to emulate. I would like to congratulate Jamaica for appointing a female chief of Defense Staff."

President also emphasized Jamaica's decision to adopt the idea of setting up Indian Institutes of Technology in its cities. He said, "With its ample natural resources, strategic location, Young population, and dynamic leadership Jamaica is poised for greater success. It makes it a good choice of partner for other countries."

President Kovind is on a four-day visit to Jamaica. Upon his arrival at Norman Manley International Airport in Kingston, he received a warm welcome from the Jamaicans and the Indian diaspora. It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Jamaica. He is accompanied by his wife first lady Savita Kovind, daughter Swati Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi, Satish Kumar Gautam, and Secretary-Level Officers. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

