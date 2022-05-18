Bus falls into river ditch in China's Chongqing
A bus fell into a river ditch China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities.
- Country:
- China
A bus fell into a river ditch China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities. The accident occured at around 5 pm (Beijing time) and rescuers were dispatched to the scene immediately.
It is preliminarily estimated that there are more than 20 people on board, according to the city's emergency management bureau. Further investigation is underway.
Yesterday, ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river. Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million.
The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office. The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
ALSO READ
China reports 6,074 new COVID cases on May 2, down from previous day
WRAPUP 1-Some in Shanghai come out for air as Beijing resumes mass COVID tests
Beijing preps COVID-19 hospital spaces, though new cases low
China reports 368 new local COVID-19 cases, 20 deaths
2 more survivors found 3 days after China building collapse