Bus falls into river ditch in China's Chongqing

A bus fell into a river ditch China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2022 17:55 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 17:55 IST
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
A bus fell into a river ditch China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, Xinhua News Agency reported citing authorities. The accident occured at around 5 pm (Beijing time) and rescuers were dispatched to the scene immediately.

It is preliminarily estimated that there are more than 20 people on board, according to the city's emergency management bureau. Further investigation is underway.

Yesterday, ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river. Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million.

The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office. The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

