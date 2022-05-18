Left Menu

1 killed, several injured in bus mishap in China's Chongqing

One person was killed and several injured after a bus fell into a river ditch in China's Chongqing Municipality on Wednesday, local media reported citing authorities.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 18-05-2022 19:59 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 19:59 IST
Representative image . Image Credit: ANI

According to Xinhua News Agency, the accident occurred at around 5 pm (Beijing time) when the coach, carrying 20 people, rolled into the roadside river ditch in Miaoba town of Chengkou County. Yesterday, ten people were killed in the Chinese city of Shaoguan after van plunged into a river.

Shaoguan city is located in southern Chinese province of Guangdong and hosts a population of more than 2.5 million, Xinhua reported. The accident happened at around 5:20 pm on Monday when the van carrying ten people fell into a river from a dam in Zhenjiang District, Shaoguan City, Xinhua reported citing a statement from the municipal government's information office.

The report further said that the cause of the accident is still uncertain and under investigation. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

