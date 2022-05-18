Left Menu

Pakistan releases 30 TTP terrorists as it hold talks with outfit: Report

The Pakistani government has reportedly released 30 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it tries to negotiate for peace with the terror outfit which has emerged stronger following the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan.

ANI | Islamabad | Updated: 18-05-2022 20:30 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 20:30 IST
Pakistan releases 30 TTP terrorists as it hold talks with outfit: Report
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Pakistan

The Pakistani government has reportedly released 30 terrorists belonging to the Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) as it tries to negotiate for peace with the terror outfit which has emerged stronger following the establishment of the Taliban regime in Afghanistan. Official sources have yet to confirm the news regarding the release of TTP inmates, News International reported citing local Pakistani media channel Geo News.

Most of the released terrorists belong to Pakistan's North-Western provinces of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and tribal areas of North and South Waziristan. The report emphasized that "no high profile inmate has been released of yet."

A Pakistani delegation, led by the Peshawar Corps Commander Lieutenant General Faiz Hameed, visited Kabul on Monday to hold talks with the banned Tehreek-e-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) representatives, supposedly to make an agreement between Pakistan and the TTP. As opposed to the expectations of Pakistan, the return of the Taliban in Afghanistan has caused a surge in terrorist attacks targeting the Pakistan security forces, Express Tribune reported.

Pakistan has been attempting to make the Taliban regime act against the TTP along with its affiliates without much success. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022