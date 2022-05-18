TTP extends ceasefire in Pakistan till May 30

The banned outfit Tehreek-i-Taliban Pakistan (TTP) on Wednesday announced an extension in the ceasefire with the government of Pakistan as the talks between the two continues in Afghanistan. TTP spokesman Mohammad Khurasani said that the ceasefire will continue till May 30.

In a statement shared with the media via WhatsApp, Khurasani said that a 32-member committee of the Mehsud tribe in South Waziristan and a 16-member committee from the Malakand division also held talks with the TTP on May 13 and 14, the Dawn reported. "Talks are underway between the committees of the TTP and the government of Pakistan, the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan, and the Afghan Taliban, is mediating between the two sides. The committees called for a ceasefire by both sides in light of the ongoing talks. Therefore, keeping in view the demand, both sides have announced a ceasefire until May 30." he added.

Meanwhile, the Afghan Taliban also confirmed the talks with the government spokesperson Zabihullah Mujahid in Kabul. He said that the talks were held in Kabul between the government of Pakistan and the Taliban Movement of Pakistan with the mediation of the Islamic Emirate. He tweeted, "Significant progress" in the talks and "a ceasefire had been agreed upon" in a series of tweets in Pashto.

"The Islamic Emirate Afghanistan, in a good faith, is making efforts to take the process forward. We hope that both sides will be accommodating and show flexibility," he said. The Dawn also confirmed the visit of the Pakistani delegation, citing a Pakistani Embassy source. The report said that the delegation chose to stay silent about any details of the talks and the composition of the team.

Last year, former prime minister Imran Khan-led Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government and the TTP had mutually decided on a month-long ceasefire to hold talks. However, it was later declined by TTP accusing Imran Khan of disrespecting the decision. Reports had also emerged about the release of two key TTP leaders, Muslim Khan and Mahmood Khan, and their subsequent handover to the Afghan Taliban. Both leaders were on the list of over 100 detainees, the release of whom is one of the group's key demands, the Dawn reported.

However, the TTP spokesman chose not to comment on this matter, "I do not have any confirmed information about the prisoners," Khurasani said. (ANI)

