Left Menu

US likely to allow license on Russian debt payments to expire after May 25: Yellen

The United States is "reasonably likely" to allow the license permitting Russian sovereign debt payments to expire after May 25, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 18-05-2022 22:19 IST | Created: 18-05-2022 22:19 IST
US likely to allow license on Russian debt payments to expire after May 25: Yellen
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen (Photo Credit - Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

Washington [US], May 18 (ANI/Sputnik): The United States is "reasonably likely" to allow the license permitting Russian sovereign debt payments to expire after May 25, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said on Wednesday. "When we first imposed sanctions on Russia, we created an exemption that would allow a period of time for an orderly transition to take place, and for investors to be able to sell a security. I think it is reasonably likely that the license will be allowed to expire," Yellen told reporters.

The US administration has not made the final decision yet, she added. The secretary reiterated that it is unlikely that the exemption would continue. Yellen also expressed confidence that possible technical default will not change the situation for Russia, as the country has already been cut off from global markets.

"If Russia is unable to find a legal way to make these payments and they technically default on their debt, I do not think that really represents a significant change in Russia's situation. They are already cut off from global capital markets, and that would continue," she said. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth orbit tomorrow

(Update: Launched) SpaceX to launch 53 more Starlink satellites to low-Earth...

 United States
2
Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years from Earth

Hubble captures four interacting dwarf galaxies, 166 million light-years fro...

 Global
3
Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalance

Researchers find link between Mars' dust storms and seasonal energy imbalanc...

 United States
4
Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for younger kids - NYT; Abbott, FDA reach agreement to reopen baby formula facility in Michigan and more

Health News Roundup: FDA to soon authorize Pfizer's COVID booster shot for y...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022