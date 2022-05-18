Imran Khan claims army families will back him to remove 'imported govt' of PM Shehbaz

Former Prime Minister and Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) Chairman Imran Khan on Wednesday termed the Shehbaz Sharif-led government, the result of a US-backed conspiracy and claimed that the families of army personnel will also participate in his upcoming march to Islamabad to remove this 'imported government'. Addressing a jalsa in Gujranwala, Khan said, "The police will also help you in getting to Islamabad. They will send their family members with you and government employees will do the same as well. And I know my army's families will also come with us to Islamabad," the Dawn quoted Imran Khan as saying.

Khan called the nation to march toward Islamabad to thwart the foreign conspiracy saying that he neither bowed before anyone in a servile manner nor will let the people of Pakistan do that, Geo tv reported. He went on to say the country's biggest thieves were brought together to remove an elected government and these thieves ousted our government when the country was heading towards betterment.

Referring to the current economic crisis in the country, Imran said, "There was a significant increase in exports during his tenure. The country's exports increased by 26 percent." "The PTI government reduced the prices of diesel and provided relief to the masses amid the rising inflation in the world," he added.

PTI chief claimed that the agriculture in the country benefitted the most in the two years of his tenure, and the farmers were doing really well. "During the COVID-19 pandemic, our country prospered with the increase in the employment rate," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)