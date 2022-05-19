Left Menu

KTR meets British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London and discussed various issues related to government policies in Telangana.

ANI | London | Updated: 19-05-2022 06:10 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 06:10 IST
KTR meets British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met with British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Kingdom

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London and discussed various issues related to government policies in Telangana. The government's priorities in the industrial sector, infrastructure, and investment opportunities were also part of the discussion.

Later, Rao invited Jayawardene to participate in the Bio Asia Conference organized by the state of Telangana. As Aware of the ts-ipass policy of the Telangana government, the British Minister praised the policy. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022