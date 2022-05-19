KTR meets British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London and discussed various issues related to government policies in Telangana.
Telangana minister KT Rama Rao met British International Trade Minister Ranil Jayawardena in London and discussed various issues related to government policies in Telangana. The government's priorities in the industrial sector, infrastructure, and investment opportunities were also part of the discussion.
Later, Rao invited Jayawardene to participate in the Bio Asia Conference organized by the state of Telangana. As Aware of the ts-ipass policy of the Telangana government, the British Minister praised the policy. (ANI)
