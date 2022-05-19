KTR attends 2-round table conference organised by UK IBC, meets delegations of various companies

Telangana minister KT Rama Rao who is on a UK tour with the aim of attracting investment to the state, participated in two round table meetings organized by the United Kingdom India Business Council and met with representatives of various companies. The minister explained the business opportunities in Telangana to the senior delegations of leading companies who attended these events.

In particular, the company's representatives were briefed on the policies that have been brought in to attract investment in key sectors such as TS iPass, Information Technology, Banking Finance, Food Processing, Pharma-Life Sciences, Aerospace and Defense, and the huge investments that have been made in Telangana so far. He said Telangana has innovative industrial policies as well as quality human resources available in Telangana along with infrastructure required for industries, land, water, and electricity.

Rao said that Telangana has the best infrastructure and policy incentives than any other state in India and welcomed companies investing in their state. Above all, Hyderabad is the only place where the original cosmopolitan culture, which is not found in other cities in the country exists, he said.

The minister mentioned that Hyderabad has received many awards as the most livable city in India. He said the city of Hyderabad has become a hub for information technology as well as life sciences - pharma, biotechnology, and aerospace defense.

Many multinational companies have set up their largest offices outside the US only in Hyderabad, Rao said. He appealed to companies to invest to make Telangana their first priority in the wake of the strong trade and commerce ties that have existed between India and England for decades. (ANI)

