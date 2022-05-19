3 injured as blast hits northern Afghanistan

At least three people sustained injuries following a blast in the Balkh province's Mazar-i-Sharif on Thursday. The victims, who are "civilian employees" of the "national army", were taken to a military hospital, Xinhua news agency reported on Thursday citing an official.

The blast targeted a mini-bus of civilian employees of the corps in the morning rush hour, the provincial police spokesperson Mohammad Asif Waziri. No group or individual has claimed responsibility so far.

Taliban seized power in August last after toppling the democratically elected government. Afghanistan has recently witnessed a surge in violence, the majority of which is claimed by the Islamic State. (ANI)

