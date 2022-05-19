Left Menu

Chinese economy continues to face pressure due to COVID, Russia-Ukraine conflict

Chinese economy is under pressure due to stringent curbs to curtail the COVID pandemic, which is adversely affecting production capacity and other logistics.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 19-05-2022 12:35 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 12:35 IST
Chinese economy continues to face pressure due to COVID, Russia-Ukraine conflict
Chinese President Xi Jinping (File Photo). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Chinese economy is under pressure due to stringent curbs to curtail the COVID pandemic, which is adversely affecting production capacity and other logistics. Aside from the disruptions caused by the zero covid policy, the war in Ukraine is adding to the woes of the world's second-largest economy.

China's exports registered a growth of 3.9 per cent on a yearly basis in April 2022, marking the lowest growth since July 2020, The Singapore Post reported citing data released by Chinese customs. Investment management Morgan Stanley has forecast that global economic growth would be less than half of 2021 due to the Russia-Ukraine conflict and the surge of Covid-19 in China.

Global growth in 2022 is likely to be subdued at 2.9 per cent this year as against 6.2 per cent last year. The International Monetary Fund (IMF), on the other hand, expects a GDP growth of 4.4 per cent and 5.1 per cent in 2022 and 2023 respectively as against about an estimated 8.1 per cent in 2021.

On Wednesday, US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said that lockdowns in China appear to be impeding the flow of goods and hampering global supply chains. Addressing a presser in Bonn, where she will be meeting with top finance officials from G7 countries, Yellen even underlined the broader slowdown in growth in China could have global spillover effects.

She said some of the COVID pressures may be mitigating, but the developments in China exacerbate those supply-chain pressures. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
2
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in August; Pollution killing 9 million people a year, Africa hardest hit - study and more

Science News Roundup: Tesla to host second artificial intelligence day in Au...

 Global
4
Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Fetterman wins Pennsylvania's Democratic U.S. Senate nod from hospital

Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022