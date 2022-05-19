US diplomat Donald Blome takes oath as US envoy to Pakistan

Senior US diplomat Donald Blome on Thursday took oath as new US envoy to Pakistan, media reports said. Blome will assume charge as the new American ambassador to Pakistan on May 23, The News International newspaper reported.

During former Prime Minister Imran Khan's tenure, the US president did not appoint an envoy to Pakistan. Blome's appointment was approved by the US Senate in March of this year. Blome, who is currently the US Ambassador to Tunisia, has served US diplomatic missions in Kabul, Jerusalem, Cairo, Baghdad and Kuwait.

Earlier, Blome after his nomination for the US Ambassador-designate to Pakistan, had said that he will push Islamabad to target all terrorist groups without distinction. "If confirmed, I will press Pakistan to target all terrorist groups without distinction," Blome had said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)