Unidentified men kill intelligence bureau officer in Pakistan's Peshawar

An Intelligence Bureau officer was killed while another officer and his brother were injured after unidentified men opened fire on them in Pakistan's Peshawar, local media reported citing police.

ANI | Peshawar | Updated: 19-05-2022 18:06 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 18:06 IST
An Intelligence Bureau officer was killed while another officer and his brother were injured after unidentified men opened fire on them in Pakistan's Peshawar, local media reported citing police. Pakistani newspaper Dawn reported citing a police official that the officers were getting into their car after dinner on the Yakatoot area of the city on Tuesday.

Najbeeur Rehman, an Assistant Sub-Inspector of IB, who sustained injuries in the attack, was died while being shifted to a hospital, while Amanullah, another official, was injured. Junaid Baghdadi, a brother of injured Aman, was also injured in the attack, as per the publication.

As per Dawn, the Counter-Terrorism Department has registered First Information Report (FIR). This was the second attack targeting the IB personnel in less than a month. An IB officer was among four other law enforcement personnel killed in an attack on a security checkpost in April. (ANI)

