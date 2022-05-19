Initial step in collaboration and cooperation across multiple sectors: Jamaican High Commissioner to India on President Kovind's visit

Jason Keats, High commissioner of Jamaica to India expressed his gratitude to President Ram Nath Kovind during his visit to Jamaica, asserting that "it is just the initial step of collaboration and cooperation across multiple sectors" between the two nations. Speaking about President Kovind's visit to Jamaica, Keats said, "It is a tremendously significant, historic, and very successful visit. Certainly seeing the reception that the honourable President received everywhere he went is a testament to hosting strong Jamaica and Jamaican values in our relationship with India"

"This is just the initial step in the collaboration and cooperation across multiple sectors," he added. Speaking on the diplomatic relations with India, Keats said, "This is a very important year for Jamaica because it is our 60th year of independence but it is also our 60th year of uninterrupted diplomatic relations with India."

"I think this is equally interesting because we both share our independence in August and as the Honourable Prime Minister Modi often says 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam', the world is indeed 1 family, I would say, if the world is indeed a family, India is our big brother and so we look forward to building ties across multiple sectors attracting investments from India, particularly in the fields of technology, agriculture, agribusiness, agro-processing, tourism, mining, logistics, transportation, infrastructure," he added. Further, the High commissioner of Jamaica speaking on the tourism front said, "We are looking forward to welcoming more Indians to Jamaica. We have an amazing tourism product here and we know that Indians travel all over the world, so we are looking to build that as well."

Keats also mentioned that Jamaica's Prime Minister, Andrew Michael Holness might also pay a visit to India "at some point, hopefully, this year." Speaking on the digital aspects, Keats praised that "India is fast developing as the knowledge-captor of the world and that entails all this digital." "We are looking to carve out a very specific niche, leveraging some Indian technologies but also our very own innovation that exists," he added.

President Kovind is on a state visit to Jamaica, Saint Vincent, and the Grenadines from May 15 to 21. India and Jamaica have traditionally enjoyed cordial relations based on democratic values, common linkages of history, a Parliamentary democratic system, membership in the Commonwealth, use of the English language, and the love for cricket. (ANI)

