Left Menu

Jaishankar highlights eight key points during BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and highlighted eight key points including Ukraine issue, socio-economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 21:36 IST
Jaishankar highlights eight key points during BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar attends BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting (Photo: Twitter/ @DrSJaishankar). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and highlighted eight key points including Ukraine issue, socio-economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. "Participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting today. Highlighted 8-key points. 1 We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains," ," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a searies of tweet, Jaishankar said that knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world. Jaishankar said that BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. "We must live up to these commitments." He added that BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform.

"5. Together, we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice. 6.BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross border terrorism," he said. "7.A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency. 8.Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner," Jaishankar's tweeted.

Last week, a meeting of the BRICS health ministers was also held that agreed on BRICS countries launching an early warning system for large-scale pandemics. BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

Germany to give Czechs 15 tanks to help it arm Ukraine - statement

 Germany
3
Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

Forest fire triggers several landmine explosions along LoC in J&K's Poonch

 India
4
Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

Hubble spots gigantic elliptical galaxy, 100 million light-years from Earth

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022