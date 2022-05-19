Jaishankar highlights eight key points during BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Thursday participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting and highlighted eight key points including Ukraine issue, socio-economic recovery from COVID-19 pandemic. "Participated in the BRICS Foreign Ministers' Meeting today. Highlighted 8-key points. 1 We must not only seek socio-economic recovery from the Covid pandemic, but also create resilient and reliable supply chains," ," Jaishankar tweeted.

In a searies of tweet, Jaishankar said that knock-on effects of the Ukraine conflict have led to sharp increases in the costs of energy, food and commodities. This must be mitigated for the sake of the developing world. Jaishankar said that BRICS has repeatedly affirmed respect for sovereign equality, territorial integrity and international law. "We must live up to these commitments." He added that BRICS should unanimously and specifically support UN Security Council reform.

"5. Together, we should press for credible commitment of resources by developed nations for climate action and climate justice. 6.BRICS must display zero tolerance for terrorism, especially cross border terrorism," he said. "7.A globalized and digitized world will give due regard to trust and transparency. 8.Sustainable Development Goals must be approached in a comprehensive manner," Jaishankar's tweeted.

Last week, a meeting of the BRICS health ministers was also held that agreed on BRICS countries launching an early warning system for large-scale pandemics. BRICS is a multilateral forum consisting of five major emerging economies of the world, namely Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa. (ANI)

