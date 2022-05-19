Left Menu

President Kovind, Prime Minister Ralph E Gonsalves witness signing of agreements

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph E Gonsalves witnessed the signing of agreements between the two countries on Thursday.

ANI | Kingston | Updated: 19-05-2022 22:38 IST | Created: 19-05-2022 22:38 IST
President Ram Nath Kovind in Saint vincet and Grenadines. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

Indian President Ram Nath Kovind and Prime Minister of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines, Ralph E Gonsalves witnessed the signing of agreements between the two countries on Thursday. According to the agreement signed, both India and Saint Vincent and the Grenadines agreed to exchange information on any person or companies, ownership of companies or others alike, held by banks and financial institutions. They signed another agreement on the exchange of information and assistance in the collection of taxes.

President Kovind who is on a four-day visit to Saint Vincent and Grenadines on Thursday (local time) arrived at Argyle International Airport in Kingstown where he received the Guard of Honour and a 21-gun-salute and was welcomed by Gonsalves. During his visit to SVG, President Kovind will hold discussions with his counterpart Governor-General of SVG Susan Dougan. He will also address the House of Assembly of SVG during his visit, among other activities.

SVG is an important partner of India. India and SVG were both non-permanent members of the UNSC in 2021 and shared good cooperation during this period. Before departing for the Caribbean Island nation of Saint Vincent and the Grenadines (SVG) on Wednesday morning, the President received a guard of honour in Jamaica's capital city of Kingston.

It is the first-ever visit by an Indian President to Saint Vincent and Grenadines. He is accompanied by his wife, first lady Savita Kovind, Union Minister Pankaj Chowdhary, Lok Sabha MP Rama Devi and Satish Kumar Gautam. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

