US claims Taliban may loose restrictions on Al-Qaeda

The US Central Command (CENTCOM) assessed that the Taliban may loose its restriction on the Al-Qaeda over the next 12 to 24 months and will allow them the greater freedom of movement and the 'ability to train, travel, and potentially re-establish an external operations capability'. "The DoS (Department of State) assessed that the Taliban has taken steps to implement many of its counterterrorism commitments in the 2020 Doha Agreement with the US Government regarding al-Qaeda and other groups, though continued monitoring and engagement will remain essential. However, USCENTCOM assessed that the Taliban will likely loosen these restrictions over the next 12 to 24 months, allowing al-Qaeda greater freedom of movement and the ability to train, travel, and potentially re-establish an external operations capability," Tolo News reported citing Lead Inspector General Report.

According to the report, the Daesh is the top terrorist threat in Afghanistan with around 2,000 members operating in the country and some analysts said that some of the organizations are inflating the issues in Afghanistan. "The reports of the officials and some American organizations in this regard are most likely based on political issues, they either overemphasize or downplay the issue but the truth is as long as these groups are present on Afghan soil and are active here and being supported, it is dangerous for Afghanistan and they should be considered an imminent threat," Asadullah Nadeem, a military veteran said.

However, the current Afghan government denied the presence of terrorist groups in their country. "There are no movements, no forces in our country which can plan attacks against others. The Islamic Emirate, based on its policy, doesn't allow anyone to use the Afghan soil against others," Bilal Karimi, Deputy Spokesman for the Islamic Emirate was quoted as saying by Tolo News. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)