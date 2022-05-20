Sri Lanka PM appoints former Maldives President Nasheed to coordinate relief efforts

Sri Lanka's Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe has appointed former Maldives President and Speaker of Parliament Mohammed Nasheed on Thursday to coordinate the relief efforts for the island nation. Nasheed had offered to assist Sri Lanka in securing relief for the country from the foreign nations, Daily Mirror reported citing Prime Minister's Office.

According to Prime Minister's Office, Wickremesinghe accepted the former President's offer and appointed him to coordinate the relief efforts. Later on, the Prime Minister thanked Nasheed for his support for Sri Lanka during the economic crisis.

"I have accepted former Maldivian President @MohamedNasheed's generous offer to assist in the relief efforts in Sri Lanka's economic recovery by coordinating the efforts to secure foreign assistance," Wickremesinghe tweeted. Mahinda Rajapaksa, former Prime Minister of Sri Lanka resigned from the PM's post, and Ranil Wickremesinghe was sworn in as the new Prime Minister. He was appointed the Sri Lankan Prime Minister for a record sixth term.

Meanwhile, PM Wickremesinghe has given his assurance to the people of Sri Lanka that he will ensure the supply of petrol, diesel, and electricity to the island country. Earlier, Sri Lanka also witnessed massive protests at 'Galle Face' in Colombo in front of the Presidential Secretariat. Over 100 dissenters were injured at the Galle Face protest site during violent clashes resulting in a nationwide curfew.

Presently, Sri Lanka is facing its worst economic crisis since independence with food and fuel shortages, soaring prices, and power cuts affecting a large number of the citizens. (ANI)

