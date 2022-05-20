Left Menu

Nepal reports first African swine fever outbreak

Nepal has reported its first cases of African swine fever in pigs, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health.

ANI | Kathmandu | Updated: 20-05-2022 10:47 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 10:47 IST
Representative image (Photo Credit: Reuters). Image Credit: ANI
Nepal has reported its first cases of African swine fever in pigs, according to the Paris-based World Organization for Animal Health. The fever has so far killed 934 pigs in six municipalities in the capital city of Nepal, The Kathmandu Post newspaper reported.

Nepal has 1,426 susceptible and 1,364 active cases of the African swine fever as of Thursday evening, said the animal organisation that has a mandate to improve animal health and welfare throughout the world. Nepal is yet to declare the first outbreak, the Nepali newspaper said.

"Yes, the outbreak has been confirmed in Nepal," said Dr Chandra Dhakal, information officer at the Department of Livestock Services under the Ministry of Agriculture and Livestock Development, as quoted by The Post. "We will hold a press meet on Friday to provide details." Pigs are a primary source of household income in many countries. The spread of ASF across the world has devastated family-run pig farms, often the mainstay of people's livelihoods and a driver of upward mobility.

ASF continues to spread worldwide, threatening pig health and welfare. The disease has reached multiple countries across Asia, the Caribbean, Europe, and the Pacific, affecting both domestic and wild pigs. Globally, since 2005, ASF has been reported in a total of 73 countries. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

