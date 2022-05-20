Left Menu

Former Chinese provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribery

Gong Jianhua, former vice chairman of the standing committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, a media report said on Friday.

ANI | Beijing | Updated: 20-05-2022 12:03 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 12:03 IST
Former Chinese provincial legislator arrested for suspected bribery
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • China

Gong Jianhua, former vice chairman of the standing committee of Jiangxi Provincial People's Congress, has been arrested on suspicion of bribery, a media report said on Friday. Gong's case was transferred to prosecutors after an investigation by the National Supervisory Commission, Xinhua news agency reported citing the Supreme People's Procuratorate (SPP).

Gong joins the ranks of several senior party officials who have recently been indicted and sentenced in various corruption cases. Earlier this month, Wang Linqing, a former assistant judge at China's Supreme Court, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on charges of taking bribes and obtaining national secrets.

Wang took bribes worth about 2.2 million yuan from two institutes and 11 lawyers during the period of serving as an assistant judge at the Supreme People's Court from 2008 to 2018. In another case, a former vice president of China Development Bank was indicted for corruption. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022