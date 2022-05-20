Left Menu

No plans for Biden, Erdogan to talk over issues about Sweden, Finland NATO bid: Sullivan

There are currently no plans for US President Joe Biden to consult with his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan about Ankara's security concerns regarding Sweden's and Finland's application for membership in NATO, US National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said on Thursday.

ANI | Washington DC | Updated: 20-05-2022 14:21 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 14:21 IST
No plans for Biden, Erdogan to talk over issues about Sweden, Finland NATO bid: Sullivan
US National Security Adviser (NSA) Jake Sullivan. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United States

"Not at the moment," Sullivan said when asked if Biden had plans to engage with Erdogan over Turkey's security concerns for the two countries' bid to become NATO members.

On Wednesday, Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said a meeting between the two leaders was being prepared to discuss pressing bilateral issues. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

