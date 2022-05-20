Left Menu

4 injured in random stabbing attack in Norway

At least four people were injured, with one in critical condition, during a random stabbing attack on Friday in Numedal, a river valley 84 km southeast of Norway's capital city of Oslo, local police said.

ANI | Oslo | Updated: 20-05-2022 16:07 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 16:07 IST
4 injured in random stabbing attack in Norway
Representative image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Norway

Oslo [Norway], May 20 (ANI/Xinhua): At least four people were injured, with one in critical condition, during a random stabbing attack on Friday in Numedal, a river valley 84 km southeast of Norway's capital city of Oslo, local police said.

The police received the report around 8:58 a.m. local time (0658 GMT), and the perpetrator was apprehended 10-15 minutes later, Kai Redalen, local fire police chief, told Norwegian national television NRK. (ANI/Xinhua)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022