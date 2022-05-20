4 injured in random stabbing attack in Norway
At least four people were injured, with one in critical condition, during a random stabbing attack on Friday in Numedal, a river valley 84 km southeast of Norway's capital city of Oslo, local police said.
The police received the report around 8:58 a.m. local time (0658 GMT), and the perpetrator was apprehended 10-15 minutes later, Kai Redalen, local fire police chief, told Norwegian national television NRK. (ANI/Xinhua)
