Rinnai launches production unit in North America

Japanese company Rinnai is launching its production unit in Georgia, North America with an aim to expand the production and dissemination of its latest product "tankless water heater." The Tankless water heater makes sure that there is no shortage of hot water.

Frank Windsor, President of Rinnai America said that when it comes to the tank with technology in North America, there are two technologies -- condensing and non-condensing. "Condensing is a higher efficiency product that is sold north of the Mason-Dixon Line or in the northern part of the United States. Non-condensing is sold in the southern part of the United States and Rinnai America has both technologies. So we have products that we sell in both segments that allows us to support both the residential and the commercial marketplace."

He said: "So if you look at the tankless technology, when Rinai America first started and we started selling tankless water heaters basically up to about 2015, we were taking Japanese product and modifying it for the North American market. But as we saw the growth opportunities within the North American market, we actually started to work with RJ R&D, our Rinai Corp. R&D group in Nagoya, Japan, and really started to study the specific needs for the North American market when it came to tankless." President of Rinnai America also said that back in 2018, the company launched a new tankless line, a condensing product called the Sensei Water Heater Line that gave us a very strong position in the condensing line. "And just last week we introduced and started production of a new no condensing product that we're making in our new factory in Griffin, Georgia."

"We have started to work directly with our R&D group in Japan, and they're taking the learnings and the needs that we have specifically for our North American customers. And then helping us develop those products and technologies with the new products that we're bringing to market," he added. Rinai Corporation has a long history of as they build markets, they like to move production to those markets to support the local market needs to be closer to our customers. And to maximize the supply chain opportunities within the business.

The President also said that when initially opened up the factory, they were planning for two production lines because of the strength of the market and the strength of our sales. "We've now added a third production line and we're adding a second shift on one of those production lines. So you can already see because of the fast growth of our company and the success that Rinai America is having in the marketplace, we'll continue to invest in increasing manufacturing in our footprint in Griffin, Georgia, to support the growth of our business," he said. Rinai's motto is "Creating a healthier way of living." Its water heater contributes towards making a more comfortable life for citizens around the world. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)