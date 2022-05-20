Left Menu

Mitsubishi Estate organises music festival to promote its commercial town in Tokyo

Marunouchi, a commercial district in Tokyo is witnessing massive development with Mitsubishi Estate recently hosting a music festival to promote its commercial activities.

ANI | Tokyo | Updated: 20-05-2022 19:23 IST
Marunouchi, a commercial district in Tokyo is witnessing massive development with Mitsubishi Estate recently hosting a music festival to promote its commercial activities. Professional musicians performed at a number of places to entertain the visitors.

"At Marunouchi Music Festival, about 90 concerts have been held in various places in the area during the pleasant season of fresh green in May. Most concerts are free, and anyone can easily participate in it. By creating a space where you can enjoy music throughout town, I wish as many people as possible can enjoy walking around the town, and feel happy in Marunouchi through this event," Masashi Tanimura, a Mitsubishi Estate official said. Mitsubishi Estate is developing office buildings in the Marunouchi area. The company even provided a square of Mitsubishi estate's building for the concert stage.

Additionally, in each season, symbolic events are held to contribute to sightseeing. For example, summer Bon Odori dance and winter Christmas event. "Revitalizing the city is not enough only by hardware like reconstruction of buildings, but also software-like events is important. I wish participants of the event to feel comfortable and additionally participate in other events or activities. Such good circulation will revitalize the town," Tanimura further said.

"We focus on the development of office buildings and condominiums in Singapore, Vietnam, and Indonesia. We believe the Marunouchi event is one of the key points of area management, based on that point of view, we are also working on overseas development. It may be difficult to apply this method to all the cases. But to create an attractive town not only us but also the cooperation of the landowner and administration is also important. This Marunouchi case is a good example," Tanimura added. Mitsubishi Estate is energizing the area by developing a town dedicated to office workers as well as tourists. (ANI)

