Pakistan: Doctors protest police action over brawl in operation theatre

Following an interesting turn of events, Doctors in Karachi's Jinnah hospital stopped all the work including operations and demanded that the police apologize for its intervention in a brawl between medics that occurred in the operation theatre of the medical facility.

ANI | Karachi | Updated: 20-05-2022 20:00 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 20:00 IST
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
Following an interesting turn of events, Doctors in Karachi's Jinnah hospital stopped all the work including operations and demanded that the police apologize for its intervention in a brawl between medics that occurred in the operation theatre of the medical facility. A local vernacular, Intekhab Daily reported that two doctors fought in the operation theatre of Jinnah hospital, which became so severe that the police were called, who pushed the doctors out of the theatre.

"Now the doctors are complaining that the police had ill-treated them," the report said, adding that they (doctors) have stopped all the work including operations and demanded that the police should apologize for their behaviour for them to end their protest. Meanwhile, the patients are suffering from this brawl among doctors, the report further said. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

