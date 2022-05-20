Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan claims responsibility over Mazar-i-Sharif blast

In the wake of an attack on the Taliban convoy in Mazar-i-Sharif in Afghanistan's Balk province on Thursday, the Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan has claimed responsibility for the explosion. According to Khalid Pasoon, spokesman for the Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan, ten civilians lost their lives in the blast while twelve people sustained serious injuries. The spokesperson further stated that the targeted truck, transporting civilian personnel of the Taliban forces was completely ruined by the blast, reported The Khaama Press. A magnetic mine explosion was attributed to the cause of the attack.

Post the explosion, pictures of the mini-bus carrying civilian employees of the national army were circulated on social media. Further, apart from the Tahreek-e-Azadi Afghanistan and the Resistance Front, several other Afghanistan groups have claimed that attacks on the Taliban are on the surge over the past few weeks. The injured civilian employees of the corps were taken to a military hospital after the explosion.

Meanwhile, Taliban seized power in Afghanistan in the month of August 2021, after toppling the democratically elected government. Afghanistan has recently witnessed a surge in violence, the majority of which is claimed by the Islamic State. Earlier, deadly explosions at the Khalifa Sahib Mosque in the Afghanistan capital on April 30 this year claimed the lives of 10 people while 15 others were injured. Further, three people were injured in an explosion that ripped through the Ayuob Saber Mosque in Kabul on May 13 of the same year.

The series of blasts and vulnerable security conditions have drawn worldwide condemnation, including the United Nations (UN), the European Union(EU), the US and others. Stressing the protection of Afghans' human rights, the newly appointed United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) special rapporteur on Afghanistan, Richard Benn has pledged to continue monitoring, seeking investigation and accountability over the recent attacks in the country. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)