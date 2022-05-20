France Appoints New Foreign, Defense Ministers - Elysee Palace

Paris [France], May 20 (ANI/Sputnik): France appointed Catherine Colonna as the new foreign minister and Sebastien Lecornu as the new defense minister, Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler said on Friday. "To appoint Catherine Colonna as the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Sebastian Lecornu as minister of the armed forces of the country," Kohler said on air of BFMTV.

Lecornu served as the minister of the French overseas territories until now, while Colonna was France's ambassador in the United Kingdom. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire have retained their posts. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)