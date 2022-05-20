Left Menu

France Appoints New Foreign, Defense Ministers - Elysee Palace

France appointed Catherine Colonna as the new foreign minister and Sebastien Lecornu as the new defense minister, Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler said on Friday.

ANI | Paris | Updated: 20-05-2022 21:26 IST | Created: 20-05-2022 21:26 IST
France Appoints New Foreign, Defense Ministers - Elysee Palace
Foreign Minister of France Catherine Colonna (Photo: Twitter@AmbColonna). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • France

Paris [France], May 20 (ANI/Sputnik): France appointed Catherine Colonna as the new foreign minister and Sebastien Lecornu as the new defense minister, Elysee Palace General Secretary Alexis Kohler said on Friday. "To appoint Catherine Colonna as the minister for Europe and foreign affairs, Sebastian Lecornu as minister of the armed forces of the country," Kohler said on air of BFMTV.

Lecornu served as the minister of the French overseas territories until now, while Colonna was France's ambassador in the United Kingdom. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin and Economy Minister Bruno Le Maire have retained their posts. (ANI/Sputnik)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

NASA engineers investigating a mystery with 45-year-old spacecraft

United States
2
Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Happy the elephant; U.S. officials say Pentagon committed to understanding UFO origins

Odd News Roundup: Can dogs be pets, N.Y. judge asks lawyer trying to free Ha...

 Global
3
Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th birthday!

Stacey Park Milbern: Google honors disability rights activist on her 35th bi...

 Korea Rep
4
Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

Ford recalls 39,000 U.S. SUVs after engine fire reports

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Iraq’s tug of war with Kurdistan highlights risks to foreign investors

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2022