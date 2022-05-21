Afghan women are staring at a bleak future due to a number of restrictions imposed by the Taliban governing aspects of their lives within ten months of Afghanistan takeover. Women are no longer allowed to travel unless accompanied by men related to them. Random checks are being conducted on public transport to see if women are indeed accompanied by related men and taxis and buses are often refusing to take women passengers in the first place to avoid the ire of the Taliban's moral police, a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS) reported.

Besides this, the calls for restoration of the girl's education in the country appeared to be heard but backtrack in mere hours. Within a few hours of announcing the reopening of girls' schools, the Taliban regime said that girls above the 6th grade won't be allowed to go to school. With primary schools for girls almost non-existent in Afghanistan, the scenario remains exceedingly bleak and girls' education is virtually extinct in the country.

Since this news broke out, the international stakeholders reacted swiftly. The United Nations, the European Union and several countries issued instant rebukes and the US almost cancelled the proposed talks in Doha with the Taliban, a Canada-based think tank, International Forum for Rights and Security (IFFRAS). Initially, the Taliban came up with different excuses to justify their action but subsequently, the Haqqani Network-dominated Ministry of Education issued a notice stating that girls' schools would reopen only once "a plan is drawn up in accordance with Islamic Law and Afghan Culture".

In the history of Afghanistan, King Amanullah Khan, 1919, established a Ministry of Education for the first time and made primary education compulsory for all, there was opposition to the move, as religious scholars claimed that educating women in schools was contrary to Sharia, according to think tank. However, in stark distinction with the Taliban's approach, King Amanullah attempted to persuade the scholars that their Islam did not forbid women from being educated. He cited examples of India, Mecca, Medina, and Damascus - all places where Islam had been prevalent, even dominant and no restrictions had been placed on the education of women.

Think-tank IFFRAS observed that unless the Right of Education is enforced, basic human rights would continue to be violated in Afghanistan and international recognition and normalcy will remain elusive. (ANI)

