Taliban suspend wheat export citing food scarcity

The Taliban on Thursday suspended the wheat export or trade to avoid the food scarcity, a local media reported.

ANI | Kabul | Updated: 21-05-2022 03:10 IST | Created: 21-05-2022 03:10 IST
Taliban suspend wheat export citing food scarcity
Representative Image. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Afghanistan

The Taliban on Thursday suspended the wheat export or trade to avoid the food scarcity, a local media reported. "The Ministry of Finance of the country has instructed all customs to separate the wheat from going abroad. The move is aimed at curbing wheat and food insecurity in the country," Zabihullah Mujahid, the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan tweeted.

In Afghanistan, farmers are complaining about the low rainfall and also about their agricultural lands, which are running dry this year, Khaama Press reported. Furthermore, as a result of recent political developments, the Afghan people are experiencing a severe humanitarian crisis. In addition to that, food prices, particularly wheat, have risen substantially since Russia launched its military operation in Ukraine.

While the price for wheat has increased by 50 per cent in different parts of Kandahar province, at the same time it is claimed that some people have begun smuggling wheat to Pakistan. Previously, World Food Programme (WFP) reported that since the Taliban took over Afghanistan, over 22 million people are facing severe hunger, reported Khaama Press.

According to the UN, hunger and food shortages have affected up to 97 per cent of the Afghan population. Afghanistan is estimated to require over six million tonnes of wheat each year to feed its 33 million population.

The decision of banning the exportation of wheat comes at a time when India has pledged to provide 50,000 tonnes of wheat to Afghanistan as humanitarian aid in addition to medications. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

